Redmi 9 launched in India: Price, specifications, features and more

Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi 9 smartphone in India. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available starting August 31, via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and partner offline stores. It will be made available in three colour options: Sky Blue, Sporty Orange and Carbon Black. The device will go up against the Realme C12 and C15 in India.

To recall, Xiaomi earlier launched its Redmi 9 global variant in the country as a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime. The Indian version of the Redmi 9 is basically a rebranded Redmi 9C, with a different camera module. Let’s take a look at all of the key specifications and features of the new smartphone.

Redmi 9 specifications

* Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on the top and a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It features an Aura Edge design on the back.

* The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which the company claims is better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor that we saw in the Redmi 8.

* The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

* The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. This is the company’s first smartphone to come with MIUI 12 out of the box in the Indian market.

* All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

* The device features a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a P2i coating to repel water.

* For security, the device features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. It also comes with a 2D Face Unlock feature.

* The device features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 2MP depth sensor.

* On the front, the device features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

