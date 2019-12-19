Redmi 9 expected to launch with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset in early 2020

Redmi 9 is likely in the works and could launch early next year. Redmi 9 is likely in the works and could launch early next year.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 in India earlier this year. Similar to other Redmi numeric series phones launched in the past, the Redmi 8 is also said to be very popular in the country. It now appears that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already started working on the successor to the Redmi 8, and undoubtedly that’s the Redmi 9. A report coming from 91Mobiles website suggests that “industry sources” have confirmed about the coming of Redmi 9.

According to the website, sources have said the Redmi 9 is in the works and will launch as early as first quarter of 2020. The Redmi 9 is first expected to hit the Chinese market, later followed by the Indian market. The report didn’t reveal any launch month or date of the Redmi 9 as such but talks about some specifications about the Redmi phone.

Redmi 9 specifications

Looks like, with the Redmi 9 Xiaomi wants to strengthen its partnership with MediaTek chip maker. The report suggests that Xiaomi will opt for MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm for the upcoming Redmi numeric smartphone.

The report reveals the Redmi 9 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which the chip maker is expected to announce in the upcoming days. The successor device, Redmi 8, comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and offers decent performance. Considering the Helio G70 will belong to MediaTek’s G series we can expect the Redmi 9 to offer slightly better gaming performance than the Redmi 8. Recently, we have seen Xiaomi’s and MediaTek’s partnership going strong with the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek G90T processor.

The report further reveals that the upcoming Redmi 9 will come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could be a 3GB RAM model as well but there are no official words on the same yet. It also suggests that the Redmi 9 will come with a big 6.6-inch screen and keep the dot notch intact. The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch screen. For now, no other details are available about the Redmi 9.

