Redmi 9 India launch on Aug 4: What we know about the budget phone

After launching the Redmi Note 9 in the country, Xiaomi teases to bring much affordable Redmi 9 in India. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on August 4. The company has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi phone will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day set to begin on August 6.

Notably, the Redmi 9 is already available in the global market hence we expect the same model to arrive in India next month. The phone will succeed the Redmi 8 launched last year.

Similar to all the previous launch events, Xiaomi will host the Redmi 9 launch online. The event will begin at 12noon on the slated date. The online launch event will most likely be streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and social media channels. The Redmi 9 live stream link is yet to be available.

The dedicated page for the Redmi 9 is already available on Mi.com and Amazon.in and here’s everything that has been revealed so far.

Redmi 9: What we know so far

The teaser put out on Amazon.in shows the upcoming Redmi phone in green colour similar to the Redmi Note 9 series phones. There could be other colour options available as well. The global variant comes with Carbon Grey, Sunset Purple and Ocean Green

In the teaser on Amazon, the Redmi 9 appears with a waterdrop notch on the front and minimal bezels on the sides. The 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grills and charging port are placed at the bottom. The phone isn’t revealed from the back but is likely to be similar to the global version. The global variant of the Redmi 9 comes with four rear cameras at the back bundled with rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The global version comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ dot drop display with screen resolution of 2340×1080. It is powered by Media Tek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For India, Xiaomi could bring new variants.

On the camera front, the Redmi 9 includes 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP rear camera setup while the front packs an 8MP selfie shooter. Other features that the phone includes are – 5020mAh battery paired with 10W charger in the box, Type C port, Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face ID, and 2 + 1 card slot design.

Redmi 9 price in India

In the global market the Redmi 9 comes in two models – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model at €149 (roughly around Rs 12,800) and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at €179 (roughly around Rs 15,400). In India, the Redmi 9 is expected to be slightly cheaper in comparison, like every other Redmi numeric series. Year after year Redmi numeric series is priced under Rs 8,000 and the Redmi 9 is also expected to belong to the same price point. However, the increase in GST could add some more bucks to the official price tag.

