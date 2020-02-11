Redmi 8A Dual with 13MP+2MP cameras, 20,000mAh Redmi power bank launched: Price, specs

Redmi launched the Redmi 8A Dual and two Redmi-branded power banks in India. (Image: Redmi India) Redmi launched the Redmi 8A Dual and two Redmi-branded power banks in India. (Image: Redmi India)

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone in India alongside a Redmi-branded power bank. The Redmi 8A Dual is an upgraded version of the last year’s entry-level smartphone Redmi 8A smartphone. The highlights of the new device include a 13MP+2MP dual-rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery. The new Redmi power bank comes in two storage capacity– 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh.

Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi power bank price

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the base model of 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage whereas the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 6,999. The phone will be available starting February 18 at 12 noon via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and all major Xiaomi retail stores. The phone comes in three colour models — Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Grey — with its ‘Aura X Grip’ mesh design.

The 10,000mAh Redmi-branded power bank is priced at Rs 799 whereas the 20,000mAh device is priced at Rs 1,499. Both the power banks will be available in two colour variants– Black and White — starting February 18 at 12 noon via mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch LCD IPS display with HD+ resolution, a dot notch on top, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor clubbed with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage– the same as the Redmi 8A.

The Redmi 8A Dual features a dual-rear camera setup carrying a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is an 8MP selfie shooter. Both the front and back cameras are capable of clicking bokeh shots with blurred backgrounds.

The Redmi 8A Dual is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The phone also supports reverse charging, retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, and comes with P2i nano-coating for splash proofing. The Redmi 8A Dual features a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 512GB support and comes with dual 4G support and VoWiFi support out of the box.

Redmi power bank specifications

The Redmi-branded power bank comes in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacity variants. The 10,000mAh power bank comes with 10W fast charging support and the 20,000mAh power bank comes with up to 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi power bank comes with dual-input support, meaning users can charge it using Micro-USB cable as well as the Type-C cable. The power bank also supports dual USB output that allows you to charge two devices simultaneously. The smart low power mode to charge gadgets like wearable fitness trackers and Bluetooth headphones. Redmi claims that the power bank comes with an anti-slip edge grip design and the grooves make it easier to handle.

