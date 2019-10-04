Redmi 8 will come with a flagship Sony camera sensor, reveals company

Xiaomi will be launching its Redmi 8 smartphone in India on October 9. The company’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain during the Redmi 8A’s launch showed the back of the Redmi 8 smartphone. Now, in a tweet, he jokingly says “I *accidentally* showed you a glimpse of our next launch.”

Advertising

In the same tweet, he also stated that the upcoming Redmi 8 will come with a flagship Sony camera sensor. He further mentioned that this is a camera sensor that we usually get to see being used in over Rs 20,000 smartphones.

Though it is not known what camera sensors will the upcoming Redmi 8 will feature. However, according to a recent TENAA listing, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will sport an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

The device is said to run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. The device will be updated to the Android 10 based MIUI 11, whenever released.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi claims to have sold 1.5 million devices during sales on Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart

According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi 8 will sport a 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.