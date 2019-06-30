Redmi 7A India launch soon, confirms Xiaomi’s Manu Jain

Xiaomi appears to have started teasing the Redmi 7A, the company’s next budget smartphone in India. Xiaomi’s India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of Redmi 7. In Jain’s tweet, the caption says “Redmi 7A is coming to continue the legacy! Mi Fans Any guesses on launch date?” He also revealed that the company has sold 26.3 million units of Redmi 4A, 5A and 6A in India till April this year.

We are well aware that the Chinese company plans to bring its Redmi 7A to India soon. While the exact launch date is not confirmed, the device could be launched alongside the K20 and K20 Pro next month. Redmi 7A has already been launched in China, where is priced at 549 Yuan (or approx Rs 5,512) for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the top-end variant (the one with 3GB RAM) variant can be purchased for 799 Yuan (or approx Rs 8.022).

Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie camera, dual-SIM slots, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone succeeds the Redmi 6A, which costs Rs 5,999.

Despite the increasing competition from other brands like Realme and Vivo, Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market. According to IDC, Xiaomi shipped 9.8 million smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2019, making it the top smartphone maker in the country. It’s clear that Xiaomi’s strategy to tap the budget to mid-range smartphone market has worked for the brand. Xiaomi continues to see the growing success from its Redmi-branded phones, which are now among the top-selling smartphones in the country.