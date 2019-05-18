Redmi 7A gets listed on TENAA, will have octa-core processor

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is likely to launch the Redmi 7A in China soon. The device has been listed on TENAA along with its images and specifications, suggesting an imminent launch in the country.

As per the listing, the Redmi 7A, which has model number M1903C3EC comes with a 5.45-inch TFT display with 720×1440 screen resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. The listing was first spotted by TechAndroids.

There will be three variants of the Redmi 7A having 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM which will be paired with 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage respectively. The memory of the smartphone will also be expandable up to 256GB through a microSD card, the listing showed.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 7A will come with 13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device will be having a 3,900mAh battery. In terms of software, Redmi 7A will come with Android 9 Pie with MIUI on top.

The TENAA listing also revealed Redmi 7A’s measurements – 146.30×70.41×9.55 mm, and the smartphone will weigh 150 grams. The Redmi 7A will be available in eight color options – Black, Red, Blue, Punk, White, Green, Purple, and Gray.

The Redmi 7A smartphone is likely to come to India after launching in China. The 7A will succeed Redmi 6A, which was launched last year.

To recall, the Redmi 7A was spotted by Nashville Chatter on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) with model number M1901F7E, being certified on November 29, 2018. Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro were also spotted as well with model numbers M1901F7T and M1901F7C respectively.