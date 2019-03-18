Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 processor and 4,000mAh battery launched in China

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi has launched the successor of its budget smartphone Redmi 6 in China-- the Redmi 7. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of design, Redmi 7 is almost identical to Redmi Note 7 (Image source: Weibo/Lu Weibing)

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 7 smartphone today at an event in China alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has already been launched in India. The device is the successor of the budget segment smartphone Redmi 6, which was launched in September 2018 in India.

The Redmi 7 is available in Blue, Red and Black colour options in China. In contrast to its predecessor, the device has been upgraded in terms of battery, camera, processor and design. Pre-bookings of the phone start tonight in China and the sales will commence from March 26, 2019. There is no word on the availability of the phone in India.

Redmi 7 price

Xiaomi has always kept the price of Redmi series phones lower than the Redmi Note series devices and the trend follows with Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 smartphones.

The Redmi 7 has been priced at Yuan 699 (approx Rs 7,000) for 2GB RAM+16GB storage model, Yuan 799 (approx Rs 8,000) for 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Yuan 999 (approx Rs 10,000) for 4GB RAM+64GB storage model.

The Redmi Note 7 is available in China at a starting price of Yuan 999, and in India, the price starts from Rs 9,999 (India variant does not have 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor).

Redmi 7 specifications

Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch on top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage options.

Redmi 7 has a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+2MP and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

