Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 officially launched in India with revamped design, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has launched two new smartphones in the market, the budget-friendly Redmi 7 and the selfie-focussed Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 will compete with the Galaxy M10, and has a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version has a price of Rs 8,999.

Redmi Y3’s highlight is a 32MP front camera which comes with the claim of providing better, sharper selfies. Redmi Y3 has a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 11,999.

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: Sale date, launch offers

Redmi Y3 will go on sale on April 30. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. There’s also an Airtel offer with 1120GB of 4G data benefits for customers.

Redmi 7 will go on sale on April 29 on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The company has Jio offer for the Redmi 7 with double data for four years.

Redmi 7 specifications

Redmi 7 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch on the top. The phone has a plastic body, but the design marks a break from previous Redmi phones and looks more like the Redmi Note 7 Pro given the glass-like glossy finish at the back.

Redmi 7 comes in Black, Red and Blue coloured variants and is calling this an Aura Smoke design with the red and blue variants having a darker hue at the top.

The new Redmi 7 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, comes with 2 or 3GBRAM coupled with 32 storage. Redmi has gone for a dedicated microSD slot with the phone with 512GB support. The phone is also P2i rated for splash and dust resistance.

Redmi 7 has a 12MP+2MP rear camera, 4000 mAh battery and an 8MP front camera. The rear and front camera come with AI Portrait mode, there’s AI scene detection as well. The phone is running Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 with Android Pie.

Redmi Y3 specifications

Redmi Y3 has a similar 6.26-inch HD+ display, but the focus in this phone is on the 32MP camera. The phone has an AI Beautify 4.0 and auto HDR as well on the front.

The company also claims that the device will allow for good low-light selfies. The front camera relies on 4-in-1 pixel binning to improve details in low light selfies. The camera will also support group selfies.

Redmi Y3 is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants coupled with 32 or 64GB storage. The rear camera is 12MP+2MP with AI scene detection. The battery is 4000 mAh with a micro-USB port at the bottom.

Redmi Y3 also has the same Aura design as the Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7. It comes in Blue and Red and Black variants.