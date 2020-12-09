Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 will not get MIUI 12 update

Redmi Y3 will not receive MIUI 12 update (File Express Photo)

Xiaomi has announced on its official Mi Community Forums that Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 will not be receiving MIUI 12 system update. The four Redmi phones were in line to get the MIUI 12 update in the second phase along with a few Redmi Note phones and Poco F1.

The reason cited by the Chinese smartphone makers for not rolling out the new OS update for these updates is that they have “compatibility and performance issues”. No details have been revealed by the issues that made the phones ineligible for the update despite the announcement earlier this year.

The list of four newly-ineligible phones for the update includes devices that have received just one OS update since their release. Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 made their way into the market running MIUI 10 out of the box. These two phones have just received MIUI 11 update which can be a major issue for Xiaomi users. On the other hand, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A ran on MIUI 9 out of the box and have got two OS updates since their release.

Interestingly, Redmi Y2 which was launched almost a year before Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 has received the MIUI 12 update which raises a few question marks. This can be a major blow as more companies have been promoting guaranteed software and security updates for a certain period of time like Nokia, Micromax and others.

The MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 has been rolled out today for Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. The update is 2.8 GB in size.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd