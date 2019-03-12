Redmi 7 confirmed to launch alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro in China: Design revealed

After days of speculations, it is finally official that Redmi 7 will launch alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro on March 18 in China. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing not only confirmed the news, but also revealed the design of the upcoming handset via a Weibo post.

Advertising

Redmi 7 looks similar to Redmi Note 7 with the same dual-rear camera placement and fingerprint sensor placement. The front of the device is also similar to Note 7 with a water-drop notch display. Weibing’s post reveals three colour options for the Redmi 7– Black, Blue and Red.

Watch: Redmi 6 Pro review

Redmi 7 price

As per the trend, Redmi 7 is expected to be priced lower than the Redmi Note 7, which is selling for a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. Weibing’s earlier post suggests that Redmi 7 would be priced between Yuan 700 (approx Rs 7,200) to Yuan 800 (approx Rs 8,300). The device will be a successor of Redmi 6, which is priced Rs 7,999 for 3GB/32GB storage version in India.

Redmi 7 specifications

In the past, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had confirmed through a Weibo post that Redmi 7 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared blaster.

Later on, Redmi 7 was spotted on TENAA listing which revealed that the device will come with a 4,000mAh battery, 6.26-inch LCD display, 520×720 pixel resolution and 9:9 aspect ratio. The listing also suggests that Redmi 7 will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage.

Also read | Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 spotted on China’s TENAA website, to have bigger 6.26-inch display

Advertising

The device is expected to have a 12MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Other leaks have claimed the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.