Redmi 7 hands-on video leaked online, to run Snapdragon 632 processor

After launching the Redmi Note 7 series earlier this month, Xiaomi is set to bring the successor of Redmi 6. The company is expected to launch the Redmi 7 in China, and recently the device got approval from China’s telecom equipment certificate provider TENAA.

Advertising

According to some reports, the device has been leaked in a hands-on video and it looks like the device will have a plastic body design. The company will be upgrading other aspects of the device. The display screen of the phone is 6.26 inches, it has an IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. The Redmi 7 might also come with a water-drop notch as well on the front, which we have seen the company introduce in Redmi Note 7 series.

Watch the Redmi Note 7

At the back, the phone will have a dual camera setup along with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The Redmi 7 will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with a 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, according to XDA Developers, which is quoting from the YouTube video that’s being shared.

Xiaomi is also likely to release multiple variants of the device at different price points. It is expected that there will be a 2GB and 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi 7 as well. The phone’s base storage will likely start at 16GB, and there will be a 32GB option as well.

Previously, the TENAA leak had indicated a dual camera on the Redmi 7 as well, which could be a 12MP+8MP combination. The battery size that was listed in the TENAA leak was 3900 mAh, which indicates the phone will have a 4000 mAh battery in total. Last year’s Redmi 6 Pro in India came with a 4000 mAh battery on board.

Advertising

According to reports, Redmi 7 might come in a number of colourful options including Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple and Gray. The Redmi 6 series in India came in three variants: Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi’s Redmi brand continues the same trend this year as well for the Indian market.