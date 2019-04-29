Redmi 7 first sale in India today at Amazon, Mi.com: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone Redmi 7 is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The midrange Redmi device will be available to buy from 12 noon through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Studio outlets and Mi Home stores. The price of the Redmi 7 starts at Rs 7,999.

Advertising

To recall, Redmi 7 was launched in India alongside the Redmi Y3, which will go on sale tomorrow. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, the Redmi 7 sports a Dot Notch display and features a gradient Aura Smoke design at the back.

Redmi 7 price and launch offers

Redmi 7 has been priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There are three colour options available– Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide double data benefits on tariff packs for up to four years. The launch offer also includes Rs 2,400 cashback in the form of 24 discount coupons of Rs 100 each. The coupons can be used via the MyJio app for the recharge of prepaid plan of Rs 299 or above on user’s number.

Advertising

Redmi 7 specifications

Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.83 per cent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. Redmi 7 has 4,000mAh battery and it comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Also read | Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999, this one is a clear winner

The phone sports a dual camera setup of 12MP + 2MP at the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The front camera on the phone is an 8MP shooter. Redmi 7 also sports a 3.5mm audio jack at the top along with an IR blaster. The phone features Micro-USB 2.0 port and has P2i splash-resistant coating.