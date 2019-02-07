Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro get price cut till February 8: Here are details

Xiaomi has introduced a temporary price cut on its Redmi 6 line of smartphones in India. Following the price reduction, users can buy Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro at a discount ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 at the original MRP. However, one were look at the original launch prices of all three phones, the discount ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

The official twitter handle of Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi tweeted that the trio of Redmi smartphones will be on “prices like never before” for three days from February 6 to February 8, 2019. It also urged that “as a ‘M’illennial be smart and choose wisely”– a supposed dig at Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones.

Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro price after discount

The discount on Redmi 6 series phone is available on both Amazon and Flipkart along with Mi India website. From February 6 to February 8, the 2GB RAM, 32 GB storage model of Redmi 6A is available for Rs 6,499. It is down Rs 500 from its launch price of Rs 6,999.

The phone comes with Helio A22 processor, 5.45-inch display (1440 X 720 resolution), 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and a 3000 mAh battery.

For Redmi 6, only the base variant of the phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is available at discount. Launched at Rs 9,499, the device is available for Rs 8,499. This discount was already available on Flipkart as part of its Super Value Week sale.

Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor clubbed with 3GB RAM and two storage options of 32GB and 64GB. It has a dual camera setup of 12MP+5MP on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The phone has a 5.45-inch display with 1440 X 720 resolution and runs on 3000 mAh battery.

Redmi 6 Pro received the biggest price cut among the three phones. It’s 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs 12,999. The base variant of the phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is available for Rs 8,999, down Rs 2,000 from its original launch price of Rs 10,999.

Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor and sports 4000 mAh battery. It has a dual camera setup of 12MP+5MP on the rear and a 5MP sensor on the front. Redmi 6 Pro has a 5.84-inch FHD+ (1080 X 2280) notched display. It comes in two variants– 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage.