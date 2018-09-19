Xiaomi Redmi 6A first sale today in India on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 noon: Price starts at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi 6A first sale in India today at 12 noon on Amazon India and Mi.com. Price starts at Rs 5,999. Xiaomi Redmi 6A first sale in India today at 12 noon on Amazon India and Mi.com. Price starts at Rs 5,999.

Redmi 6A first sale in India today: Redmi 6A which was unveiled on earlier this month along with Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will go on its first sale in India today. Redmi 6A is being sold on Amazon India and Mi.com for a starting price of Rs 5,999. Redmi 6A like the Redmi 6 is powered by a MediaTek processor, though it comes in two storage variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and 2GB RAM and 32GB storage combination. Xiaomi has indicated that when it comes to the Redmi 6 series, these are the initial prices for first two months, and it could increase the price later on.

Redmi 6A: Price in India, launch offers

Redmi 6A has a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot as well with up to 256GB storage support and is dual-SIM smartphone with dual VoLTE support.

The Redmi 6A variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 6,999. This variant also has a dedicated microSD slot with 256GB support. Data offers on the Redmi 6A are Rs 2,200 instant cashback from Reliance Jio along with 100 GB additional 4G data on the Jio network. Xiaomi is also offering subscription to Hungama Music for three months with the Redmi 6A.

Redmi 6A: Specifications

Redmi 6A is the successor to the company’s Redmi 5A, which proved to be a hugely popular and successful phone from the brand. Xiaomi will be hoping that Redmi 6A will also build on that success. Users have to be registered on Amazon in order to participate in the Redmi 6A sale. On Mi.com, users will have to login via their Xiaomi account or via Facebook or Google in order to participate in the Redmi 6A sale.

Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inches display with HD+ resolution (1440×720 pixels), and it comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display’s pixel density is 295 PPI with 1000:1 contrast ratio. The display supports a Night Display mode and Reading mode as well.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review: Camera performance, battery life are standout points

Processor on the Redmi 6A is 12nm Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz. This is a quad-core processor, and the phone comes with 2GB RAM as the option. Storage options are 16GB and 32GB. Battery size on the Redmi 6A is 3,000 mAh. It has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, Standard HDR and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 5MP which includes the AI-driven Portrait mode as well.

Redmi 6A does not have a fingerprint scanner at the back. Instead Xiaomi has included Face Unlock feature on this device as well. It will come in Blue, Rose Gold, Gold and Black colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd