Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A launch highlights: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, launch Live Updates: Here is a look at expected price, specifications of the Redmi 6 series.

Written by Meghna Dutta , Shruti Dhapola | Updated: June 12, 2018 3:46:16 pm
Redmi 6 comes with dual rear camera setup having 12MP+5MP camera sensors and Helio P22 processor

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones have been launched in China. Both the Redmi 6 phones have a similar 5.45-inches display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi held an event in China for the launch of the Redmi 6 smartphones. Both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will go on sale in China from June 15.  There’s no word on when the new Redmi 6 will make their way to the Indian market.

Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin had earlier shared a poster for the launch event on his Weibo page, which indicated Redmi 6 series would be revealed.  Xiaomi was expected to launch three Redmi 6 phones; a Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus was also speculated with a notch design, though that phone has not been revealed.  Redmi 6 Plus or Mi A2 Lite as some reports have said, was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website.

Also read: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with 5.45-inch 18:9 display launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s new Redmi 6 series succeed last year’s Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus phones. Redmi 5 was launched as Redmi Note 5 in India. Redmi 6 will offer improved performance and dual-rear cameras. The new Redmi 6, Redmi 6A will be powered by MIUI 10 on Android Oreo.

Live Blog

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus/Redmi 6 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, features

12:42 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6, Redmi 6A sale from June 15

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A sale from June 15 in China. 

12:25 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6A: Specifications

Redmi 6A also has a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, sports the Helio A22 processor, comes with 2GB/16GB config, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The price is Yuan 599 is Rs 6,300. 

12:16 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6A announced

Redmi 6A is powered by the Helio A22 processor which has 12 nm FinFET design, and the processor is clocked at 2.0 Ghz. Xiaomi claims this faster than Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek 6739. 

12:12 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant price revealed

Looks like Redmi 6 will also come in a 4GB/64GB option for a price of Yuan 999, which is nearly Rs 11,000 on conversion. 

12:11 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: The gold coloured variant

12:08 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: This is what the phone looks like

12:07 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: Face Unlock feature

Redmi 6 will come with the Face unlock feature as well. This feature will be driven by AI. 

12:05 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage

Redmi 6 in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Yuan 799, which is nearly Rs 8,000 plus on conversion. 

12:01 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: Display size

Redmi 6 will have a 5.45-inches display with 18:9 aspect ratio. 

11:58 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6: Specifications revealed

Redmi 6 has a Helio P22 processor, dual rear camera combination of 12MP+5MP, according to the company. 

11:41 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 launch live stream

Xiaomi has a live stream on their China website for the Redmi 6 smartphone. The event will of course, be in Chinese. However, we  will have updates on Redmi 6 as it launches. Once again, Xiaomi is expected to launch three models: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. 

11:11 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6A was spotted on TENAA listing last month

Redmi 6A was spotted on Chinese telecommunication authority, TENAA last month. The listing revealed three variants of the device carrying model numbers- M1804C3CT, M1804C3DT, and M1804C3D. The listing showed the models M1804C3DT, and M1804C3D featuring dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, the  M1804C3CT version was seen sporting a single camera module at the back.

Redmi 6A is said to feature a 5.45-inch HD (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone could run Android Oreo with MIUI 10 on top. It might likely have Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and industry standard 3000mAh battery.

10:38 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 tipped to come in three RAM and storage options

Redmi 6 tipped to come in three RAM and storage options- 2GB /3GB/4GB RAM paired with either 16GB, 32GB and 64GB internal storage options. The phone is said to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 processor, the chipset found on the Redmi Note 5 and the recently launched Redmi Y2

10:11 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 Plus likely to feature a notch-style display

Reports suggest that the Redmi 6 Plus could feature a notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to have a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen and dual camera setup at the back. Rumours reveal that the phone might have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The Redmi 6 Plus could pack a big 4000mAh battery.

09:56 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 teaser posted on Weibo

Xiaomi president Lin Bin unveils Redmi 6 poster on Weibo. The poster reveals the phone featuring a tall display with thick bezels.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A smartphone have been launched by Xiaomi. The Redmi has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Helio P22 processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Redmi 6 also has dual 12MP+5MP rear camera. Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inches display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Helio A22 processor, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The clock speed of the processor is 2.0Ghz.

