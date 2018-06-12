Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A launch highlights: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones have been launched in China. Both the Redmi 6 phones have a similar 5.45-inches display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi held an event in China for the launch of the Redmi 6 smartphones. Both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will go on sale in China from June 15. There’s no word on when the new Redmi 6 will make their way to the Indian market.
Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin had earlier shared a poster for the launch event on his Weibo page, which indicated Redmi 6 series would be revealed. Xiaomi was expected to launch three Redmi 6 phones; a Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus was also speculated with a notch design, though that phone has not been revealed. Redmi 6 Plus or Mi A2 Lite as some reports have said, was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website.
Xiaomi’s new Redmi 6 series succeed last year’s Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus phones. Redmi 5 was launched as Redmi Note 5 in India. Redmi 6 will offer improved performance and dual-rear cameras. The new Redmi 6, Redmi 6A will be powered by MIUI 10 on Android Oreo.
Redmi 6, Redmi 6A sale from June 15 in China.
Redmi 6A also has a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, sports the Helio A22 processor, comes with 2GB/16GB config, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The price is Yuan 599 is Rs 6,300.
Redmi 6A is powered by the Helio A22 processor which has 12 nm FinFET design, and the processor is clocked at 2.0 Ghz. Xiaomi claims this faster than Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek 6739.
Looks like Redmi 6 will also come in a 4GB/64GB option for a price of Yuan 999, which is nearly Rs 11,000 on conversion.
Redmi 6 will come with the Face unlock feature as well. This feature will be driven by AI.
Redmi 6 in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Yuan 799, which is nearly Rs 8,000 plus on conversion.
Redmi 6 will have a 5.45-inches display with 18:9 aspect ratio.
Redmi 6 has a Helio P22 processor, dual rear camera combination of 12MP+5MP, according to the company.
Xiaomi has a live stream on their China website for the Redmi 6 smartphone. The event will of course, be in Chinese. However, we will have updates on Redmi 6 as it launches. Once again, Xiaomi is expected to launch three models: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.
Redmi 6A was spotted on Chinese telecommunication authority, TENAA last month. The listing revealed three variants of the device carrying model numbers- M1804C3CT, M1804C3DT, and M1804C3D. The listing showed the models M1804C3DT, and M1804C3D featuring dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, the M1804C3CT version was seen sporting a single camera module at the back.
Redmi 6A is said to feature a 5.45-inch HD (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone could run Android Oreo with MIUI 10 on top. It might likely have Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and industry standard 3000mAh battery.
Redmi 6 tipped to come in three RAM and storage options- 2GB /3GB/4GB RAM paired with either 16GB, 32GB and 64GB internal storage options. The phone is said to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 processor, the chipset found on the Redmi Note 5 and the recently launched Redmi Y2
Reports suggest that the Redmi 6 Plus could feature a notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to have a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen and dual camera setup at the back. Rumours reveal that the phone might have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The Redmi 6 Plus could pack a big 4000mAh battery.
Xiaomi president Lin Bin unveils Redmi 6 poster on Weibo. The poster reveals the phone featuring a tall display with thick bezels.