Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A launch highlights: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones have been launched in China. Both the Redmi 6 phones have a similar 5.45-inches display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi held an event in China for the launch of the Redmi 6 smartphones. Both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will go on sale in China from June 15. There’s no word on when the new Redmi 6 will make their way to the Indian market.

Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin had earlier shared a poster for the launch event on his Weibo page, which indicated Redmi 6 series would be revealed. Xiaomi was expected to launch three Redmi 6 phones; a Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus was also speculated with a notch design, though that phone has not been revealed. Redmi 6 Plus or Mi A2 Lite as some reports have said, was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website.

Xiaomi’s new Redmi 6 series succeed last year’s Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus phones. Redmi 5 was launched as Redmi Note 5 in India. Redmi 6 will offer improved performance and dual-rear cameras. The new Redmi 6, Redmi 6A will be powered by MIUI 10 on Android Oreo.