Redmi 6, Redmi 5A flash sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A sale: Xiaomi will be hosting the second flash sale for its Redmi 6 smartphone today at 12 PM on Mi online store and Flipkart. Redmi 6 is available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone will also go on flash sale at 12 PM along side Redmi 6. Redmi 5A can be bought in 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI skin on top. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Redmi 6 features dual rear sensors consisting of a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with Adreno 308 GPU. Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Google’s Android Nougat operating system. It packs a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Redmi 5A features a 13MP primary camera sensor at the back with an aperture of f/2.2. On the front, it features a 5MP for taking selfies.

