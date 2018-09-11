Redmi 6 Pro sale in India starts from 12pm on Mi.com, Amazon: Sale timings, price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on its first sale in India today at 12 noon. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will go on its first sale in India today at 12 noon.

Redmi 6 Pro will go on its first sale in India today. This Xiaomi phone will be available for sale through Amazon and Mi.com from 12pm. Redmi 6 Pro was announced earlier this month, alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. While the phone’s 3GB RAM/.32GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999, the 4GB RAM/64GB memory option is worth Rs 12,999.

Redmi 6 Pro sale in India: Top offers, discounts

Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased with offers on Amazon and Mi Store. Shoppers buying the phone via Amazon India will be eligible to avail discounts worth Rs 500 courtesy HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders, which is also available on EMI offers. On Mi.com, Jio subscribers can avail instant cashback worth Rs 2,200 when they recharge with the Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plans. They will also be eligible to receive 4.5TB of free data.

Redmi 6 Pro India sale: Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top, and 19:9 screen aspect ratio. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, it is based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. The device comes in two variants; 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage, . Redmi 6 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as Face Unlock.

The phone comes offers a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has features such as AI Portrait Mode, Background Blurring, PDAF, HDR, Low light photo enhancement along with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Redmi Note 5 Pro also features a 5MP front camera with portrait mode. Dual 4G VoLTE SIM cards, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Direct support, a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among its connectivity options. It also features sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity and ambient light.

