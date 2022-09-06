scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 officially launched: Check specs, price and other details

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 prime 4G. Redmi A1 is one of the few Xiaomi devices that comes with stock Android instead of MIUI.

Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi A1Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi 11 Prime series.

Xiaomi added three new devices to the Redmi lineup – Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime. The Redmi A1 is one of the few phones from the Chinese smartphone maker that comes with stock Android instead of MIUI. Let us take a quick look at what these devices have to offer.

Redmi A1

With Redmi A1, Xiaomi is trying to tap into the budget segment. Powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, the phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display. Offering stock Android 12 experience, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Talking about cameras, the front of the device sports a 5MP camera with the rear camera setup featuring an 8MP dual camera. It has a leather textured back and is available in three colour variants – light green, black and light blue. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on September 9 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and other retail partners and is priced at Rs 6,499.

Also Read |India does not plan to restrict low-cost foreign smartphone sales

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen. Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor on the back of the phone along with a depth sensor that also supports night mode. On the front, you will find an 8MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box. It is available in three colours – Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black.

Coming to price, the base variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version costs Rs 15,999.

Also Read |Redmi may be next brand to drop in-box chargers, starting with Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G is more of a performance-oriented phone. It sports a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ 90Hz LCD display. It offers up to 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Also, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G comes with a rear triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor paired with a depth and macro sensor. The front of the device has an 8MP camera. Similar to the 5G variant, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G is available in three colours – Playful Green, Flashy lack and Peppy Purple. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version of the phone costs Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 14,999.

