Redmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power launched in India: Check price, features

Redmi has launched the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power in India. The entry-level Redmi smartphone succeeds the Redmi 9A phone and comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a 13MP camera and more. Meanwhile the Redmi 10 Power is a sub-Rs 15,000 4G device with the Snapdragon 680 chip.

Here’s all you need to know about both the smartphones.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an older waterdrop-style notch on the screen. On the back, the phone has a new design and the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is now a part of the camera island.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, which also powered the Redmi 9A. This is accompanied by either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage respectively.

The Redmi 10A also has a single 13MP camera on the back of the phone, along with an LED flash module. There is also a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 10A comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Dimensions of the 194g phone are 164.9×77.07x9mm.

Redmi 10 Power specifications

Redmi also announced the Redmi 10 Power in India. The Redmi 10 Power comes with a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display panel with HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support, although you only get a 10W charger in the box.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP portrait camera. A 5MP front camera is also present for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while a top-end 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The phone is available in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colours and can be purchased from Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi retail partners from 12 noon, April 26, 2022.

The Redmi 10 Power is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes in two colours – Power Black and Sporty Orange. Redmi has currently not revealed when the first sale of the phone will take place.