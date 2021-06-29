Redmi 10 smartphone set to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch a new Redmi 10 smartphone. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has posted a teaser on Twitter, highlighting that a new Redmi smartphone will launch soon. While Xiaomi didn’t mention the name of the upcoming phone, the teaser suggests that it will be a successor to the Redmi 9.

Currently, the brand is selling five devices under the Redmi 9 series, including the standard version, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i. If reports are to be believed, the Redmi 10 might launch early next month.

Redmi India has also published a short video, saying “Redmi Revolution” along with the hashtag “#10on10.” This suggests that we will get to see the Redmi 10 soon. However, these are just speculations and you should take it with a pinch of salt. At the moment, the specifications and other details of the Redmi 10 series are unknown.

👉 Aajkal sab ko sab kuch karna hai. Issi #10on10 generation ke liye aa raha hai ek naya revolution! 🔥 Mi Fans, gear up for the #RedmiRevolution coming your way soon! ☄️ Watch this space for more #10on10 action. 🎥 I ❤️ #Redmi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/OHS3wCfzjn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 28, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is also unclear as to how many models Xiaomi is planning to launch within the Redmi 10 series. The company could launch the Redmi 10 Prime as its predecessor was first launched in India in August last year. Xiaomi then unveiled the standard Redmi 9 handset in the same month.

After a few weeks, Xiaomi took the wraps off its entry-level Redmi 9A handset and Redmi 9i. At the end of the year, the Redmi 9 Power made its debut in India. The smartphones in the Redmi 10 series might be unveiled in the same manner.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 in India as the Redmi 9 series was a budget series. The Redmi 10 will likely offer an FHD+ display, a big battery and a screen. It is expected to offer either a punch-hole display design or a waterdrop-style notched display.