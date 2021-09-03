Redmi 10 Prime with expandable RAM, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro launched

Redmi has launched two new products in the market, the Redmi 10 Prime and the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The Redmi 10 Prime is the first smartphone from the brand, which will come with expandable RAM. The phone will allow users to expand their RAM by up to 2GB, according to the company. Here are the details.

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Price in India, sale date

Redmi 10 Prime will be available in two variants 4GB + 64GB (RAM expandable by 1GB) at Rs 12,499, while the 6GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 14,499. The RAM will be expandable by 2GB. The phone will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio Stores from September 7, 2021. HDFC credit card users can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 750.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,999 from September 9, 2021, starting 12 noon, across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Specifications

Redmi 10 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display recognises the content frame rate and alters the display refresh rate to match the content frame. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 10 Prime is also the first phone in India to run the MediaTek Helio G88 processor which is built on 12nm process technology. This is an eight-core CPU paired with Mali G52 GPU. The phone’s processor also comes with HyperEngine Game Technology 2.0, which Redmi says is a technology designed to boost the gaming experience by providing consistent performance with smoother gameplay. But the main aspect of the Redmi 10 Prime is the ability of users to expand their 4GB variant by 1GB and 6GB variant by 2GB.

Redmi 10 Prime’s camera includes a 50MP quad-setup at the back. It has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi 10 Prime comes with Night Mode, Pro Colour mode as well. The front camera is 8MP.

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 22.5W charger out of the box. The smartphone also has support for 9W reverse wired charging. It runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5. The phone comes in three colours: Phantom Black, Astral White, and Bifrost Blue. The dual-SIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and has a splash-proof nano-coating and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The ports are corrosion-proof with rubberized seals, and support Dual Graphite Sheets for heat dissipation.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are TWS earbuds that come with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It offers seven hours of non-stop music streaming on a single charge or gets up to 30 hours of total playback time when charged inside the case. The battery is 600 mAh in size. The case supports Type-C fast charging and can quickly charge the case in around 3 hours and earbuds in about 1.5 hours.

The buds support multi-functional touch controls. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will come in three colours: pink, white, and blue. The earbuds feature a dual driver setup with a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver for enhanced bass. For MIUI users, an automatic pop-up on the phone notifies them when the earbuds are out of the case and helps in quick pairing and connection. It also shows the battery levels of each bud and the case for a quick glance.

The earbuds also come with smart in-ear detection, which can monitor the wearing status and automatically pause the multimedia playback when removed. These also sport an IPX4 rating.