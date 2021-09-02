Redmi 10 Prime launching tomorrow: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Redmi will be launching the first device in the Redmi 10 series on September 3 with the Redmi 10 Prime. The phone is expected to come with improvements over the Redmi 9 Prime including a new chipset and improved cameras.

The brand is also launching a new pair of TWS earbuds tomorrow during the event. Here’s all we know about the Redmi 10 Prime, starting with how you can catch the launch event live.

How to watch Redmi 10 Prime launch livestream

The Redmi 10 Prime launch event begins at 12pm IST on September and you can catch the event live on Redmi India’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch it in the embedded link below when the event begins on September 3.

Redmi 10 Prime: What to expect

The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 10 that launched globally, though this India-specific variant may get some minor tweaks.

The brand has revealed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chip and will have a large 6,000mAh battery. There is also a punch hole display with adaptive refresh rate and dual microphones.

If the Redmi 10 Prime does end up being based on the global Redmi 10, we could be looking at a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone could also pack a quad-camera setup on the back including a 50MP main camera. The 6,000mAh battery may support 18W charging and 9W reverse charging. Although all these aspects are yet to be confirmed. We should know more details during the launch on September 3.