Redmi 10 Prime launching on September 3: Here’s what we know so far

Redmi is set to launch a new budget phone next week in the form of the Redmi 10 Prime. The phone will apparently be the first and the highest-end variant of the Redmi 10 series, not to be confused with the Redmi Note 10 series.

Compared to the Redmi Note 10 series, The Redmi 10 phones are expected to come with a more compact form factor along with a more affordable price tag. Aimed at being a balanced overall smartphone for the masses, the Redmi 10 Prime will succeed the Redmi 9 Prime.

* Dekhoo woh aagayaa!!* 😍 Naam to suna hi hoga?! 😉 #Redmi10Prime our #AllRoundSuperstar!! Ye toh abhi sirf trailer hai!

This superstar is all set to deliver blockbuster performance. 🔫 Arriving at a screen near you on 3.09.21, 12 Noon.

Catch more – https://t.co/lQoPessj3g pic.twitter.com/TnDoWCB3zD — Redmi India – #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2021

Redmi 10 Prime: What to expect?

While the company has not revealed a lot about the Redmi 10 Prime yet, we do know a few things thanks to a dedicated page for the same. The phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio processor and stereo speakers. The page also mentions an adaptive display, which suggests we might see a 90Hz refresh rate with an LCD display on the phone.

Could be the leaked Redmi 10 Global?

Meanwhile, a recent leak also pointed at some more specifications that we can expect on the ‘Redmi 10 Global’, which could end up being the Redmi 10 Prime in India. These include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 chip as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Check out the tweet by Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) below.

Redmi 10 (Global) leaked through a Singaporean retailer… Looks quite good and specs seem impressive too. – 6.5″ FHD+ 90Hz, GG3 Protection

– Mediatek Helio G88

– 6GB RAM+128GB Storage

– 50+8+2+2MP Main, 8MP Front Camera

– 5,000 mAH, 18W FC

– 162×75.3×8.95mm Like it?#Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/W1dHuWZWdG — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 8, 2021

There is also a quad-camera setup including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two more 2MP sensors. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging as well as an 8MP front camera is also expected. It remains to be seen if this will translate to the Redmi 10 Prime or be a fresh device that launches later.