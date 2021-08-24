scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Redmi 10 Prime launching on September 3: Here’s what we know so far

Here's all we know about the Redmi 10 Prime which is set to launch next week on September 3.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 24, 2021 2:02:38 pm
Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10,The Redmi 10 Prime is set to be the brand's next budget phone in India. (Image Source: Redmi India)

Redmi is set to launch a new budget phone next week in the form of the Redmi 10 Prime. The phone will apparently be the first and the highest-end variant of the Redmi 10 series, not to be confused with the Redmi Note 10 series.

Compared to the Redmi Note 10 series, The Redmi 10 phones are expected to come with a more compact form factor along with a more affordable price tag. Aimed at being a balanced overall smartphone for the masses, the Redmi 10 Prime will succeed the Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime: What to expect?

While the company has not revealed a lot about the Redmi 10 Prime yet, we do know a few things thanks to a dedicated page for the same. The phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio processor and stereo speakers. The page also mentions an adaptive display, which suggests we might see a 90Hz refresh rate with an LCD display on the phone.

Could be the leaked Redmi 10 Global?

Meanwhile, a recent leak also pointed at some more specifications that we can expect on the ‘Redmi 10 Global’, which could end up being the Redmi 10 Prime in India. These include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 chip as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Check out the tweet by Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) below.

There is also a quad-camera setup including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two more 2MP sensors. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging as well as an 8MP front camera is also expected. It remains to be seen if this will translate to the Redmi 10 Prime or be a fresh device that launches later.

