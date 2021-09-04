Redmi 10 Prime launched in India: How it compares against Realme and Samsung phones

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The new Redmi budget phone comes with an expandable RAM feature which will allow users to expand their 4GB variant by 1GB and 6GB variant by 2GB. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ display as well as a 6,000mAh battery.

The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime is priced under Rs 15,000 smartphone segment. Let us have a look at how it compares with the Realme Narzo 30 and the Samsung Galaxy F22.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing

The Redmi 10 Prime is available in two variants. While the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB version will cost Rs 14,499 on Amazon.

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two memory variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Samsung Galaxy F22: Display

The Redmi 10 Prime packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi claims that this is the lightest smartphone to come with a 6000mAh battery from Redmi. The device has a circular notch, which is placed at the top centre of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy F22, on the other hand, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device features a waterdrop style notched display.

The Realme Narzo 30 packs a standard 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and up to 580nits of brightness.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Samsung Galaxy F22: Processor and more

The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor which is built on 12nm process technology. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 and features a dedicated microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and has a splash-proof nano-coating and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 on the other hand is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme Nazro 30 is powered by the MediTek Helio G95 processor clocked at 2.05GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 30 runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Samsung Galaxy F22: Camera

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a quad rear camera setup. The device packs a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi 10 Prime comes with features including Night Mode, Pro Colour mode as well. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The Realme Narzo 30 packs a triple rear camera setup. These include a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP B&W Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens. The device comes with different modes including Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR and Ultra Macro among others. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has four cameras at the back. These include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. As for the front camera, the device has a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Samsung Galaxy F22: Battery

The new Redmi smartphone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company says will offer a and ships with a 22.5W charger out of the box. The smartphone also has support for 9W reverse wired charging.

The Realme Narzo 30 on the other hand is backed by a 5000mAh with support for 30W fast charging. The smartphone ships with a 30W Charging Adapter. The Samsung Galaxy F22 packs a 6,000 mAh battery. The company ships a 15W fast charging with the phone.