Redmi 10 launched with Snapdragon 680, 6,000mAh battery: Check details

Redmi has launched the Redmi 10 in India today. The new budget Redmi smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 680 and 50Mp main camera on the back. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Redmi 10: Specifications

The Redmi 10 comes with a 6.71-inch HD display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio and no higher refresh rate. The display does however, get a Widevine L1 certification. Redmi mentions that the display has Corning Gorilla Glass protection but which version is here is unclear.

Redmi also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is now part of the camera island. While the phone offers no IP certifications, there are rubber seals and corrosion-proof ports across the frame of the phone.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is a 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor on the back, with a 5MP front camera.

The phone also has a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

Redmi 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Buyers who purchase the phone with an HDFC credit card or EMI scheme will get an additional Rs 1000 off.

Redmi 10 will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from March 24, 12 noon in three colours – Caribbean green, Pacific blue and Midnight black.