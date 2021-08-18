Redmi 10 goes official: Here’s all you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest budget phone

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi 10 budget smartphone globally. The new Redmi 10 comes with a new chipset, an improved camera setup and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Xiaomi Redmi 10.

The Redmi 10 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, which lets the phone adjust its refresh rate automatically according to the task at hand so your phone doesn’t waste any battery. The display also comes with Sunlight display and Reading Mode 3.0 features. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 and will be available in three storage configurations. These are 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. This comprises a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. On the front is a single 8MP camera encased in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging support.

Apart from this, the phone also comes with a dual speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with the power button and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The Redmi 10 weighs 181grams and its dimensions are 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm.

The Redmi 10 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB comes at $179, $199 and $219 respectively. The device will also be available in three colour variants, called Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. The budget device is yet to launch in India but it is likely to get here within a few months, although this hasn’t been confirmed by Xiaomi yet.

If and when the phone does come to India, it is likely to be priced around the Rs 10,000 bracket, which is where Redmi’s non-Note number series is usually situated. The budget device could compete with phones like the Micromax In Note 1, the Samsung Galaxy M02s and Redmi’s own Note 9 series.