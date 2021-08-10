Redmi 10: What we know so far about Xiaomi’s next budget phone

The Redmi Note 10 series has launched in India in a number of variants, but we still haven’t seen the brand’s slightly more compact non-Note series launch this year. However , a number of online leaks suggest that a launch for the new Redmi phones may not be that far away.

Tipsters Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) and Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) have spotted retailer listings on the Redmi 10 originating from Singapore. While the listings have been since taken down, we do get an idea of what to expect from the Redmi 10 series in terms of design and specifications.

Redmi 10 (Global) leaked through a Singaporean retailer… Looks quite good and specs seem impressive too. – 6.5″ FHD+ 90Hz, GG3 Protection

– Mediatek Helio G88

– 6GB RAM+128GB Storage

– 50+8+2+2MP Main, 8MP Front Camera

– 5,000 mAH, 18W FC

– 162×75.3×8.95mm Like it?#Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/W1dHuWZWdG — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 8, 2021

Redmi 10: Expected Specifications

The leaks suggest that the main camera on the Redmi 10 has been upgraded from a 13MP sensor to a big 50MP sensor. A report by Android Authority suggests that this could be the budget Samsung JN1 50MP sensor, coupled with an 8MP sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors, which could be the ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

There is also an 8MP camera on the front, encased in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display itself appears to be a 6.55-inch LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. This is also a step up from the 60Hz display on the Redmi 9.

Also Read | Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T, the cheapest 5G phone in India

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. We could see a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone is seen listed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be the highest-end variant of the device.

While there is no news on the pricing or launch of the phone yet, we can expect the device to be priced around the Rs 10,000 segment when it does get unveiled.