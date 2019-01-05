Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1 open sale, free Buds earphones, more deals

Realme Mobiles has announced that it will be holding a three days sale dubbed “Realme Yo! Days” on Amazon India, Flipkart and its own online store. The sale will be live on the online platforms from January 7 to January 9.

During the sale, Realme U1 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant along with the Realme U1 Fiery Gold colour option will be available in an open sale. In addition, the company will also be making available its accessories, Realme Buds Earphones and Realme Backpacks.

Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones will also be available an open sale during the three days sale.

Consumers shopping on Amazon will be eligible for an extra Rs 1,000 off on Realme U1 on exchanging any of their old smartphones. Flipkart customers can avail an extra Rs 1,000 on all pre-paid orders of the Realme 2 Pro.

On Realme’s official e-store, the first 500 Realme U1 buyers on all three days of the sale will get free Realme Buds. Customers paying with Mobikwik mobile wallet will be eligible for a 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 1,500.

Realme will also be hosting a competition till January 6 called the ‘R power’ challenge. Under this competition, customers can win up to 100 per cent discount coupons of the Realme U1 and Realme Buds. A Rs 1 crazy deals offer at 12 pm on all the three days of the sale will also be hosted, where 300 Realme Backpacks worth Rs 2,399 will be offered at Rs 1.