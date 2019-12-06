Realme XT with 730G, Realme wireless buds that look like AirPods to launch on December 17

Realme XT with 730G, Realme wireless buds that look like AirPods will launch on December 17. Realme XT with 730G, Realme wireless buds that look like AirPods will launch on December 17.

Realme XT smartphone with the upgraded Snapdragon 730G processor, along with its AirPods-like Realme wireless buds will launch in India on December 17 at an event in Delhi. The company has sent out official media invites and started posting on social media about the upcoming devices. The focus appears to be on the Realme wireless earbuds, which will be the new product from the company. The Realme XT will likely be an upgrade only on the processor front.

Realme ‘wireless’ earbuds

Realme’s India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to post pictures of himself with the wireless earbuds, which looks uncannily like the Apple AirPods, except these ones are bright yellow in colour. The company is claiming these will be the ‘best true wireless’ buds for Android smartphones.

Based on the invite image and other images posted on social media, the Realme wireless buds will also have a charging case, similar to how we have seen with others. The case also resembles the one that is typically seen on the Apple AirPods.

It looks like Realme plans to launch these wireless earbuds in three colour options: Yellow, White and Black. Three different images were shared by members of Realme’s team on their Twitter accounts, showcasing all the colours.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared a picture on Twitter with the new Realme wireless buds. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared a picture on Twitter with the new Realme wireless buds.

Apple’s AirPods are the best-sellers in this category, though we have seen a flood of wireless earbuds in recent times. Players like Sony, Sennheiser, SkullCandy, Bose, HiFuture, etc are offering many such options in the market right, across various price bands. Given Realme tends to focus on affordable products, we expect these wireless buds to be priced competitively.

Realme XT with 730G

Realme’s invite also talks about a new ‘mid-premium’ flagship with the 730G processor. This is the Realme XT and the company confirmed this on social media as well. In China, the phone was introduced as the Realme X2. The original Realme XT is a mid-range phone that was introduced by the company in September in India, and it came with the 64MP camera at the back.

The highlight of the Realme XT was really the camera at the back, which launched ahead of the Redmi Note 8 Pro that also came with the 64MP camera. But Realme had not upgraded the processor on the XT sticking with the older 712 series, which was also seen on the Realme 5 Pro at the time.

Read more: Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Price, specifications comparison

This time it looks like the processor will be upgraded to the 730G, which incidentally also powering the Redmi K20 smartphone from rival Xiaomi. The new Realme XT will then likely compete with Redmi mid-range flagship. The 730G is supposed to be more powerful processor compared to the older 710 and 712 series, and the G means this is geared towards gaming.

Specifications for the original Realme XT are 6.4-inches display with FHD+ resolution, OLED screen, Snapdragon 712 processor, quad or four cameras at the back, 4000 mAh battery along with ColourOS 6 with Android Pie.

The Realme XT came with the 64MP main camera, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera for Portrait. The phone was introduced in three different RAM and storage variants which were 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. The storage options were 64GB and 128GB. The phone had a 16MP front camera for selfies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd