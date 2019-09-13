Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Motorola One Vision vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specs comparison

Realme XT is among the first phones with a 64MP camera and it will compete with Samsung Galaxy A50s, Motorola One Vision, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme XT is the company’s first 64MP quad-camera phone and has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The phone has specifications similar to Realme 5 Pro that was unveiled last month, though the primary rear camera sensor has been bumped up to 64MP from 48MP.

Advertising

Realme XT is among the first phones with a 64MP camera and it will compete with Samsung Galaxy A50s, Motorola One Vision, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The three phones feature a 48MP main camera sensor at the back and are priced at around Rs 20,000. So, how do the phones fare in terms of specifications? We find out.

Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Motorola One Vision vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price

Realme XT will be available at Rs 15,999 for the base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999, while the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM option is priced at Rs 18,999. The first sale will be held on September 16 on Flipkart and Realme’s website. The phone will be available offline as well soon.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GBGB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 22,999. The phone will be available on Samsung e-shop, other online portals and via offline stores including Samsung Opera House.

Advertising

The 64MP quad-cameras is clearly the USP of Realme XT.

Motorola One Vision comes in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, priced at Rs 19,999. At the time of the launch, it was only available via Flipkart, though it was later made available through offline stores as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro can be bought through Flipkart, Mi.com as well Xiaomi’s own Mi Home, Mi Store and Mi Preferred Partner stores. The base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 13,999, 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM at Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM at Rs 15,999 respectively.

Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Motorola One Vision vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Display, design

Realme XT sports a new reflective design, which the company likes to call Hyperbola design with 3D glass. Both the back and the front gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The screen size is 6.4-inches with Super AMOLED quality and FHD+ resolution. There’s a ‘Minidrop’ notch on topo the display. Realme XT will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A50s also has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. In terms of design, the phone has a 3D prism design with glossy pattern at the back. It comes in black, white, and violet colour variants.

Motorola One Vision gets a curved glass back with a gradient colour design that goes dark in the middle. The unique feature is its 21:9 aspect ratio tall display. The phone has a slightly smaller screen size of 6.3-inches with FHD+ resolution. It can be bought in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro ships with what the company calls ‘Aura’ design. It has a glass body design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back. Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution Dot notch display. The colour options include Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Space Black, and Moonlight White.

Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Motorola One Vision vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Camera

The 64MP quad-cameras is clearly the USP of Realme XT, where the main 64MP main lens (f/1.8 aperture) is coupled with 8MP 119-degree ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.25 aperture as well as 2MP portrait camera, 2MP macro camera, both with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 16MP with Sony IMX471 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets three cameras at the back, a combination of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth camera. It has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola One Vision comes with dual rear cameras with a primary 48MP quad pixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. We observed in our review that photos in bright outdoors turn out really good. The 25MP selfie shooter also does a commendable job as it does not mess up the skin tone and keeps the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro uses a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor for the main rear camera coupled with 5MP secondary sensor. We said in our review that this is an excellent camera, capable of taking very good pictures. On the front is a 13MP AI selfie camera.

Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Motorola One Vision vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor, battery, and memory

Realme XT will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes in either 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM option and 64GB/128GB storage options. The internal space is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. This is a dual Nano-SIM phone, backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50s packs an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for 15W fast charging.

Motorola One Vision has 2.2 GHz octa-core Exynos 9609 processor coupled Mali G72 MP3 GPU. There’s the 4GB RAM+128GB ROM option and internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Nano dual SIM phone is backed by a 3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower, which is claimed to offer up to seven hours of power in 15 minutes of charging. In addition, the One Vision is IP52 rated for waterproofing.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM combinations. It has 64GB or 128GB storage on-board and there is external storage support for up to 256GB. The company is using a hydrid dual-SIM slot on the phone.