Realme XT update brings November 2019 security patch, nightscape mode to front camera

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme XT smartphone. This update brings the Realme XT to ColorOS 6.0.1 version RMX1921EX_11.A.12 and has a size of 2.84GB. Key features of the update include the addition of the November 2019 security patch, addition if the nightscape mode to the front camera and more.

Advertising

The is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion, the company hasn’t provided any sort of download link for the update, which means you will have to wait for the OTA update to show up on your device to update.

According to the update log provided by the company, the RMX1921EX_11.A.12 update brings the Android November 2019 security patch to the device. In terms of camera improvements, the device now gets nightscape mode for the front camera, optimised photo clarity while using WhatsApp, optimised wide-angle video quality, optimised dark photography features and optimised the clarity of the ULTRA 64 MP mode.

The update improves the probability of fingerprint recognition. It also fixes an issue which was not letting the device register VoWiFi to a partial carrier, along with a fix for the partial display issue.

Advertising

Also Read: Flipkart provides first look of Realme 5s launching alongside Realme X2 Pro on November 20

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

The device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.