Realme XT Pro spotted with quad cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor

Realme recently showcased its first 64MP camera phone, Realme XT in India. The company now seems to already be hard on work on its Realme XT Pro smartphone. According to a recent post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, the Realme XT Pro will come with a quad camera on the back and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

According to the Weibo post, the upcoming Realme XT Pro will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED water drop design display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It is also mentioned that the device will come with a next generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It will feature a 32MP sensor on the front for taking selfies.

On the back, it will sport a quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor and two 2MP sensors. It is being said that the 8MP sensor will be a wide-angle sensor, whereas, the two 2MP sensors will be a depth and a macro sensor.

The company will be holding a launch event on September 5 in China. Where it will be launching its new Q series of smartphones. It has already confirmed that the upcoming Q-series phones is codenamed ‘Four Raptor’.

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed that the company will be launching four new products at its September 5 event in China. One of these products might be the Realme XT Pro.