Realme XT Pro leaked with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G processor

Realme is hosting a launch event in China on September 5 where it will unveil the Realme Q smartphone with a 48MP quad-camera setup, believed to be the rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro, which was launched in India last month alongside the Realme 5.

Advertising

While the company’s first 64MP quad-camera smartphone, Realme XT, is expected to be launched in India later this month, it looks like Realme has a more premium smartphone in the pipeline that will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

The details of the yet-to-be-named smartphone have surfaced in China which reveal the key specifications of the device. There is a chance that the leaked Realme smartphone could be called the Realme XT Pro, given the similarities of the phone with the Realme XT, which may as well launch in China on September 5 event.

A Weibo user Digital Chat Station posted a specifications sheet, claiming it to be of an upcoming Realme smartphone. As per the sheet, the upcoming device will feature a 6.4-inch waterdrop AMOLED display made by Samsung with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and a “new generation” in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. As per the sheet, the phone will have a 32MP front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens.

In comparison, Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 712 processor, 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging, 64MP + 8MP (wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth sensor) quad-rear camera setup, and 16MP selfie camera.

Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the company will launch a total of four products at the event and looks like Realme XT, Realme XT Pro, and Realme Q will make up three of the four options.

The specifications of the Realme Q that have been revealed by the company so far, suggest that it is a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro. The specifications include a Snapdragon 712 processor, 4,035mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash Charge, 48MP quad-camera setup.