Realme XT launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, India timings and more

Realme showcased its first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera setup, called the Realme XT, late last month. The company has now announced that it will be launching the said device tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST. At the launch event, the company will announce the price and availability of the device.

Alongside the Realme XT, the company will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless according to a tweet made by the company. Reportedly, Realme Buds Wireless will be priced under Rs 2,000 and will be made available exclusively on Amazon. The wireless earphones will be tuned by Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

Realme XT India launch: How to watch livestream

Realme will be holding its Realme XT launch event in New Delhi on September 13. The event is slated to start at 12:30 PM IST. It will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. The company will also be putting out live notifications on its official Twitter and Facebook pages during the event.

Realme XT Specifications

Realme XT is quite similar to the recently launched Realme 5 Pro in terms of specifications and looks. It sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED full HD+ waterdrop style notch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone will be available in three storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. It runs ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.