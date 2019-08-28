Realme XT first impressions: 64MP camera is indeed the highlight

Realme XT is the world’s first 64MP camera phone and ships with a quad-camera setup at the back just like we saw on Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Though the successor to Realme X is more premium with a 64MP primary back camera sensor, it shares similarities with Realme 5 Pro. For instance, the rest of the three camera sensors are the same, it is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, has a 4,000mAh battery, support for VOOC 3.0 fast charge and “Minidrop” design.

Advertising

Realme has not revealed when the phone will be launched in India, but ahead of its official debut, we got to spend some time with Realme XT and here are our first impressions:

Realme XT first impressions: Design and display

Realme XT has a reflective back pattern design, which forms the letter ‘X’ when looked at from different angles, which seems cool. We got the Pearl Blue colour option for review, which may seem a bit too shiny and flashy to some. The phone is also available in a Pearl White colour variant that looks more subtle. Both the front and the back are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is good to see.

The phone sports a polycarbonate back cover, which is quite slippery and a back cover is recommended. It also tends to pick up fingerprint smudges very quickly so a plastic case should take care of this issue as well. Realme XT is heavy, thanks to a big 4,000mAh battery inside.

Advertising

The rest of the design is fairly neat and similar to Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup placed vertically on the top left and Realme logo in golden colour below it. The phone has four cameras at the back and if you missed this, Realme has also drawn circular sensors in golden besides the camera set up to remind you this. The camera setup itself is protruding, which is hard to miss.

The 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display is stunning and has good viewing angles. Though we are yet to test the legibility in bright outdoors, the phone should perform well. The display is too tall and one-handed usage was an issue for me. The screen has thin bezels on the sides and the notch is barely noticeable, maximizing the viewing space, which makes watching videos and playing games a better experience.

Realme XT first impressions: Camera

The 64MP main camera is the USP and during the limited time we spent with the device, it performed quite well. There is an ‘Ultra 64MP’ mode in the menu, which is capable of taking excellent shots with good details and close to natural colour reproduction.

We clicked a few pictures in bright outdoors as well as dim light, which looked stunning. The front camera performs decently as well, but the selfies do lack details in low-light. We will have more details about the rest of the camera features such as ultra wide-angle, macro, portrait, ChromaBoost, Nightscape, etc in our full review.

Realme XT first impressions: Processor, battery, software

Realme XT runs an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor, same as Realme 5 Pro and performance should not be an issue. The phone will be available in three storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. In terms of software, the review unit that we got runs ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie with July Android security patch.

The battery is 4,000mAh and there is support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology as well. The battery should easily last for more than a day with moderate usage. It uses a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headset jack. Realme XT supports dual SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme XT first impressions: So what do we think?

The biggest upgrade in Realme XT from Realme 5 Pro is the 64MP camera sensor. The phone is aimed at people who prioritise camera specifications in a smartphone but are also looking at a good overall specs sheet. But how the company decides to price the phone will be an important factor given it already has Realme 5 Pro in the under Rs 15,000 segment, the highest storage model for which goes up to Rs 16,999.