Realme XT, Buds wireless and 10,000mAh power bank launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme XT, which is the company’s first smartphone with 64MP quad-cameras has been launched in India. The device is priced starting at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The first sale will be held starting from September 16 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme XT also comes in the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The phone can be bought in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour options.

Advertising

Realme Buds wireless earbuds were also launched at the event, priced at Rs 1,799. Other than this the company launched a new 10,000mAh power bank and a new case for the Realme XT priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 399, respectively.

Realme XT: Specifications

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It runs the company’s ColorOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The dual SIM phone will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The highlight is a quad-camera setup at the back where the primary lens is 64MP. The 64MP main lens is coupled with a second 8MP 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens and a fourth 2MP macro lens. There is an ‘Ultra 64MP’ option in the camera, which can be used to take 64MP photos.

Advertising

In addition, the camera ships with ChromaBoost, Nightscape modes like we saw on Realme X. Slo-mo videos are supported as well. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and portrait mode. Realme XT also supports facial recognition for authentication and there is in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme XT will be available in 4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM options with 64GB/128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone measures 158.7 x 75.16 x 8.55 mm and weighs 183g. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging. Realme XT also sports a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports Dolby Atmos sound.

Realme XT 730G with Snapdragon 730G and 30W VOOC charging to launch in December this year.

Realme Buds: full specifications

Realme Buds are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time. The phone has a 110mAh battery and fast charge is supported as well. The company claims that ten minutes of charge time will offer 10 minutes of music time and takes about 1.5 hours to get fully charged.

Realme Buds are made of elastic memorise metal string, while the earbuds are plastic. It will be available in black, green, and orange colour options. It also comes with an IPX4 rating for waterproofing. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and a micro USB port.