Realme XT 730G to launch in Dec, Android 10 timeline for Realme mobiles revealed

Realme XT with 730G processor will launch in December, the company confirmed at the Realme XT India launch event on September 13. The phone will retain most specifications of the Realme XT except for the processor and fast charging. Realme XT 730G will be aimed at gamers, the company revealed.

Realme XT 730G specifications include a Hyperbola 3D glass back design, 64MP quad-cameras, Super AMOLED screen, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and 4,000mAh battery, which are the same as Realme XT. However, the gaming phone will be launched with 730G processor instead of 712 on the standard variant.

Realme XT will also support 30W VOOC flash charge. In comparison, Realme XT comes with VOOC flash charge 3.0 with 20W charging adapter. The company also hinted at ‘more surprises’ in December, though we will have to wait to know more details. The exact launch date for Realme XT 730G is also unclear at this point.

In addition, the company also confirmed that Realme XT will get Android 10 in Q1 of 2020 including a list of other phones as well such as Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme X. The update will reach Realme 3, Realme 5 and Realme 3i in Q2, while Realme 2 Pro will be the last to get Android 10 in Q3 next year.

Realme claims it sold 1.2 lakh units of Realme 5 and 1.3 lakh units of Realme 5 Pro respectively during their first sales in India on Realme.com and Flipkart. The two phones were launched last year and come with quad rear cameras as well. Realme 5 gets a 12MP main sensor, Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP primary camera. The rest of the three sensors on both phones are the same including an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Realme XT succeeds the company’s more premium Realme X series. The phone has 64MP primary rear camera, while the rest of the three cameras are the same as Realme 5 series. Other specifications include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 712 processor, and 4,000mAh battery. The price starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.