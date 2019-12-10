Realme XT 730G Star Wars special edition to launch in India on December 17

Realme XT 730G Star Wars Edition will launch in India on December 17 alongside the standard version and Realme Buds Air. The Star Wars ninth film, the Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20. Realme XT 730G Star Wars Edition will launch in India on December 17 alongside the standard version and Realme Buds Air. The Star Wars ninth film, the Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

Realme will launch the Realme XT 730G in India on December 17. Alongside the standard version, the company has now confirmed to launch a Star Wars Edition of the Realme XT 730G. The special Star Wars Edition is expected to be available in limited quantities, unlike the standard version of the XT 730G. The Realme XT 730G Star Wars Edition will sport a different design compared to the regular variant of the phone, though the company is yet to confirm the design.

In addition to the design, the Realme XT 730G Star Wars Edition may also pack more RAM and storage. According to a past leak by MySmartPrice, the regular version of the phone will come with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, though 6GB and 8GB RAM options are also expected. There’s no information on whether the phone will have an expandable storage option or not.

Ahead of the launch, almost all the key specifications of the upcoming Realme XT 730 have been leaked online by several sources while some information has been revealed by the company itself.

Realme has confirmed that the upcoming model of the existing Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The standard version of the phone comes with Snapdragon 712 chipset. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme XT 730G will come bundled with 30W VOOC fast charging support. With the XT 730G Realme is clearly aiming to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20.

A report from the Chinese microblogging website Weibo revealed all the key specs of the Realme XT 730G some weeks ago. Realme XT 730G will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, dual SIM support, ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0, quad rear cameras, 32MP front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 4000mAh battery.

The Realme XT 730G is expected to include the same camera specs as the standard XT. This means the 730G edition of the Realme XT will include a 64MP main rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.

In addition to the specs, the expected India price of Realme XT 730G has also been revealed ahead of the launch. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Realme XT 730G will launch with a starting price at Rs 16,990 which is higher than the standard version of the phone. The original Realme XT comes with a starting price of Rs 15,990 in India.

Alongside the Realme XT 730G and special Star Wars Edition of the phone, the company will also launch Realme Buds Air in India on December 17. The company has already revealed how the Realme Buds Air will look. The true wireless earphones from Realme look identical to Apple’s Airpods. The Realme Buds Air will come in three colours: White, Black and Yellow.

