Realme X9 Pro tipped to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone under its X-series. It is being rumoured that the device will be called Realme X9 and not Realme X7. One of the teasers from the company suggests that the alleged Realme X9 series will offer a glass back panel with an iridescent finish, similar to Realme V15 and X7 pro smartphones. GSMArena claims that the Pro version of the same device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. This is a flagship MediaTek chipset, which is based on 6nm process.

The brand’s CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming Realme X-series phone will offer this MediaTek SoC. A few days back, the executive shared an image of the alleged Realme X9 smartphone, showing it will feature Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ branding at the back. The device will also likely sport a loudspeaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone at the bottom. However, there might not be a 3.5mm headphone jack, as per the teaser.

The teased phone was earlier believed to be the Realme X7 Pro smartphone, which is already available in China. Just recently, a support page of the Realme X7 Pro was spotted on the official Realme India website. This suggests that the company might be planning to launch two different phones in the X series. The Realme X7 series might offer mid-range specs and the X9 series could launch with high-end specs, as suggested by teasers.

All these are just rumours, which is why users are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. Realme is expected to reveal the name of the phone soon, which will clear the confusion. If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the Realme X9 Pro could feature a 108MP camera, which could be backed by two 13MP camera modules too. The cited source reported that the flagship phone could arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It could offer a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Besides, Realme also has plans to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered phone, as per the cited source. This is the same 5nm chip, which will power most of the flagship phones in 2021.