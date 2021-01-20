Realme X7 series with 5G support to launch in India next: Expected specs, price

The Realme X7 series is expected to launch in India next. Back in November 2020, the brand’s India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that it will launch Realme X7 smartphone with 5G in 2021. Now, the company has posted a short video on Twitter, suggesting that the launch of a new Realme X series phone is not too far. The company has also shared an image of the device that shows that the upcoming Realme 5G phone will offer a slim and sleek design. It will likely be available in different gradient colours.

The upcoming Realme X series could be powered by Mediatek’s new Dimensity 1200 processor, as per the brand’s latest teaser. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company, it seems that Realme won’t take much longer to unveil the new 5G phone. As the mid-range phone is already available in China, we know the possible specifications and features of the device.

Realme X7: Expected specifications, price

In China, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro come with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The devices could be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model. The company also offers the option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card. The regular model has MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC and the Pro version features a Dimensity 1000+ processor.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup, similar to the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter. The Pro version is backed by a 4,500mAh battery whereas the regular model offers a 4,300mAh battery. Both phones come with support for 65W fast-charging. The Realme X7 is priced at RMB 1,799 in China, which is around Rs 19,290 in India.