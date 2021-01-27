Realme X7 series India launch set for Feb 4, X7 Pro features confirmed on Flipkart

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro India launch will officially take place on February 4. The brand has sent special media invites for the launch of new 5G flagship phones. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced the launch date via his official Twitter handle. The event will kick off at 12:30PM and will be livestreamed via the brand’s official YouTube channel.

Flipkart has also published a dedicated Realme X7 Pro launch page on its platform, which confirms that the device will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. This flagship chip is based on 7nm process, just like Snapdragon 865 SoC. The media invite sent by Realme suggests that the standard version will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. The Chinese version of the device also offers the same chip.

The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the Realme X7 Pro flagship phone will pack a 120Hz display, 65W fast charger, and a quad rear camera setup. The latter will include an 8PM ultra-wide-angle camera, a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP portrait lens and 2MP macro lens. All this suggests that the Indian version will be similar to the Chinese models. Read on to know more about the devices.

Realme X7: Expected specifications, price

In China, both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro ship with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The company also offers the option to expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD card. The regular model has MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC and the Pro version features a Dimensity 1000+ processor. The Pro version packs a 4,500mAh battery, whereas the standard variant features a 4,300mAh battery. Both phones offer support for 65W fast-charging.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The Realme X7 is priced at RMB 1,799 in China, which is around Rs 19,290 in India. The devices could be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model.