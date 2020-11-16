Realme X7 series with 5G technology coming to India in 2021, confirms CEO

Realme X7 and X7 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display (Source: Weibo)

5G technology is yet to be introduced in India, but there are plenty of 5G-ready phones in the country that have been launched already. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Seth has announced that the company will be launching its X7 series in India next year. There were rumours going around the launch of the X7 series in the past month but the confirmation came in a tweet on November 13.

Seth feels that the X7 series will ”democratise” 5G technology in 2021. He tweeted, “We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with #realmeX50Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of #realmeX7 series & then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as #realme gets ready to be the 5G leader.”

We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with #realmeX50Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of #realmeX7 series & then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as #realme gets ready to be the 5G leader. — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) November 13, 2020

It is yet to be confirmed how many phones will be launched under the X7 series. There are two phones already in the series, Realme X7 and X7 Pro, which are available in China. A couple of months back, rumours suggested that Realme X7 Lite can be in works as well after model number RMX2173 was revealed in TENAA listing. As the name suggests, it can be a toned-down version of the X7 which will sport the 5G technology.

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro versions will have a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display with upto 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The normal variant will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor whereas the Pro version will sport a MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the back, Realme X7 series has a quad-camera setup similar to what we see on most mid-range phones from Realme like Narzo 20 Pro and Realme 7 Pro. The rear camera modules consist of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, they will have a 32MP shooter. There can be a few minor changes in the cameras of two phones.

The Pro version will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery whereas the non-Pro variant will have a 4,300 mAh battery. However, both phones will be capable of 65W fast-charging, also called as SuperDart charging by the brand.

