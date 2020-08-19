Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launch on September 1: Here’s what we know so far

Realme X7 and X7 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display (Source: Weibo)

Realme is set to launch its Realme X7 series on September 1. The announcement of the launch event was made through a teaser on Weibo. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will both have support 5G networks. Realme specifically mentioned that the teaser was posted from the upcoming Realme X7 series phone only.

Going with the trend, the Realme X7 series will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. According to the teaser posted on Weibo, Realme is expected to introduce new upgrades as the X7 series phones will not only have 120Hz refresh rate but AMOLED displays as well compared to the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom came with 120Hz LCD panels launched earlier this year.

One of the teasers also indicates that the Realme X7 series will have curved displays along with hole-punch design for the front snapper. According to a few leaks, Realme X7 and X7 Pro will pack 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh battery respectively backed by 65W fast charging. There is no word on the global launch of the X7 series lineup. The launch in China will commence at 11:30 IST on September 1.

The mid-range device from the Chinese company, Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It comes with 12GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. It has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP periscope lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera is also capable of 60x SuperZoom. On the front, it boasts of a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Earlier this week, Realme launched two budget smartphones — Realme C12 and Realme C15. Realme C15 comes with a 6.5-inch Mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass support, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, quad rear cameras (13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 8MP selfie camera, and 6,000mAh with 18W fast charging. On the other hand, Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, triple rear camera setup (13MP + 2MP, and 2MP macro lens), 5MP selfie camera, 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

