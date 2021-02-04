Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: The Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 are all set to launch in India today and the event will kick off at 12:30PM. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. The latest Realme X7 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Realme site. The Realme X7 series will likely offer a punch-hole display design for the selfie camera and gradient back panel, as per the teasers.
Both the devices are already available in China and will likely be launched in India under Rs 25,000 price segment. In China, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery and 64MP quad rear camera setup. The Pro version ships with 65W fast charger. The standard model has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, AMOLED display, a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.
The standard version has a 4,310mAh battery and comes with support for 65W fast charging. The company is claiming that the bundled charger can charge the Realme X7 from zero to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. It will remain on standby for 25 hours, as per the company.
The Realme X7 device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is based on 7nm process and supports 5G. It features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. It is backed by Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.
Realme's product manager Nidhi Bhatia is on the stage to detail the smartphone. Nidhi revealed that the Realme X7 smartphone will be available in two colour options, including Space Silver and Nebula.
The Realme X7 series India launch event has begun. Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth is on the stage and has revealed that the devices will be priced under Rs 30,000 segment.
The event will kick off in about 25 minutes. What do you think will be the price of Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro?
The starting price of the X7 series is expected to be under Rs 20,000 segment. The Realme X7 Pro could cost less than Rs 25,000 in India. In China, the Realme X7 Pro is available for RMB 2,199 (around Rs 24,900). The price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option.
The Realme X7 series India launch event will start at 12:30PM. The company is all set to host the event, which will be live-streamed on Realme India's YouTube channel. The India price, sale date, and availability details of the new 5G Realme X7 series will be revealed at the event today. You can watch the event live here.