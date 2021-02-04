Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: The Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 are all set to launch in India today and the event will kick off at 12:30PM. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. The latest Realme X7 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Realme site. The Realme X7 series will likely offer a punch-hole display design for the selfie camera and gradient back panel, as per the teasers.

Both the devices are already available in China and will likely be launched in India under Rs 25,000 price segment. In China, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery and 64MP quad rear camera setup. The Pro version ships with 65W fast charger. The standard model has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, AMOLED display, a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.