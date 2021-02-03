Realme X7 Pro Transparent Edition teaser shared ahead of X7 series India launch

The Realme X7 Pro Transparent Edition lets you see the internal components of the phone through a see-through back panel. (Image Source: Twitter/Madhav Sheth)

Realme is a day away from launching the Realme X7 series in India. The new X7 series will likely comprise the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, which are expected to be upper-midrange and flagship 5G-enabled devices respectively. The phones are already available in China. Ahead of the India launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has shared a teaser for a transparent version of the X7 Pro.

In the picture, Sheth can be seen holding a Realme X7 Pro with what looks like a transparent back. This appears similar to some of Xiaomi’s Mi series flagship devices with a transparent back, which lets users look at the internal components of the device. Sheth also asked fans if they’d like to see the transparent Realme X7 Pro launch officially. Check out the tweet below.

Guys, how about this transparent version of #realmeX7Pro. Do you want us to launch it? pic.twitter.com/ArQ0drompD — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2021

Note that despite the teaser, Realme has as of now, not confirmed the launch of the transparent edition Realme X7 Pro in India. However, we could get more details on the same tomorrow during the launch.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro has been the target of various leaks for a while now, and the fact that Realme already announced the phone in China means the specifications are already confirmed more or less. Here are the specifications we can expect the phone to carry.

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,400×1,080 pixels resolution. The screen also supports 120Hz refresh rate as well as 1200 nits peak brightness, along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Also Read | Realme X7 series India launch set for Feb 4, X7 Pro features confirmed on Flipkart

In terms of the camera optics, Realme X7 Pro features a 64MP primary rear camera, that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 32MP single camera for selfies and video calls. Thanks to the AMOLED screen, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart wired fast charging. The phone will also feature the Android 10-based Realme UI skin. Other specifications include 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be launching at 12:30 pm tomorrow on February 4. Realme will be streaming the event live on YouTube as well as its website.