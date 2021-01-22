Realme X7 Pro India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Realme has finally revealed the name of the phone it is planning to launch under the X-series. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has shared a small video on Twitter that says Realme X7 Pro is “coming soon.” The video suggests that the upcoming Realme X7 series phone will offer users good gaming performance. Realme hasn’t confirmed the name of the chipset and is asking users to guess the performance scores of the device.

The Realme X7 Pro is already available in China with MediaTek’s 7nm Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Indian variant could arrive with the same processor. This is MediaTek’s latest flagship chip, which is currently powering the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The Dimensity 1000+ processor competes with Snapdragon 865 series and is said to be more power-efficient than the competition.

Can you guess the performance scores of #realmeX7Pro? RT & reply using #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/El4WLYPhHL — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 22, 2021

In China, the Realme X7 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199, which is around Rs 24,760 in India. For the same price, Realme is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,140). In India, the brand is expected to launch the Realme X7 Pro in the same price range. If the device launches under Rs 30,000 price segment, then it will compete against OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20, Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Mi 10i.

Realme X7 Pro specifications, features

The Realme X7 Pro was launched in China alongside the Realme X7 smartphone. It offers a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 91.6 percent screen to body ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device supports 1,200nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and 103 percent coverage of NTSC colour space.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and a 2MP black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

There is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The Realme X7 Pro comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The 5G device supports dual-frequency GPS, SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and has a USB Type-C port.