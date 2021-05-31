Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date

Realme X7 Max 5G has been announced in India for a starting price of Rs 26,999. (Image via Realme)

Realme X7 Max 5G and a new Realme Smart TV 4K have launched in India today. The Realme X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and sports an AMOLED display. The Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two variants: 43 and 50-inches, and includes support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme TV 4K: Price in India, sale date

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will come in black and silver colour options. There’s a 12GB RAM option as well for Rs 29,999 and it has 256GB storage. The sale date for the new series is June 4 on Realme website and Flipkart.

The Realme upgrade program will also apply to both phones as well, which gives users the option of paying only 70 per cent at the time of purchase and then choose to pay 30 per cent later on after a year or upgrade to a different Realme phone by exchanging this device for a new phone.

Realme Smart TV 4K starts at Rs 27,999 for the 43-inch version, while the 50-inch options costs Rs 39,999. The Realme TV 4K will go on sale starting June 4 on Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

Realme X7 Max 5G has a 6.43-inch display with a Super AMOLED fullscreen (2400×1080) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, and maximum brightness is 1000 nits. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB and 12GB RAM options coupled with 128GB or 256GB storage respectively.

Realme X7 Max has a triple camera at the back, which includes a 64MP main camera (Sony IMX682 sensor) and an ultra-wide angle camera of 8MP with a 119-degrees field of view. The rear camera also includes a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 16M.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging as well and sports an IPX4 rating for accidental water splashes. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification for better sound quality. It also has a copper composite structure for keeping the device coo.

Realme claims the multi-layer 3D graphite thermal conduction improves cooling efficiency on the device.

Realme Smart TV 4K specifications

Realme Smart TV 4K comes in 43 and 50-inch sizes. It includes HDR support, Dolby Vision technology and Dolby Atmos audio. Both TVs run Android 10 TV and have a quad-core processor. They also come with an all-in-one Smart Remote and support for Google Assistant. RAM on the TVs is 2GB, and total storage is 16GB. Display resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV includes support for Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 2.4 Ghz and 5Ghz.

Ports on the TV are: one HDMI (ARC), two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one AV port, one tuner port, one ANT port, one LAN port and one Audio output port. The TV comes with Chromecast built-in and supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.