Realme X7 Max 5G confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

The soon-to-be-launched smartphone is expected to be the Realme GT Neo which will be rebranded as the Realme X7 Max 5G in India (P.C: Realme)

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India, which will be called Realme X7 Max 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Realme has published a dedicated Realme X7 Max 5G page, which also reveals that the handset will have a punch-hole display design and close to no bezels.

The smartphone was expected to launch earlier on May 4 but had been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The company has also revealed the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the device and that is around 7,00,600. Realme has partnered with Asphalt 9 Legends for the smartphone. However, the details of this partnership are not clear as of yet.

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has even shared an image of the smartphone via his official Twitter handle. The image only shows the back panel of X7 Max, which looks a tad similar to the Realme GT Neo. The company has added “Realme” and “Dare to Leap” branding on the back along with a blue-ish purple finish.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Realme X7 Max: Expected specifications

The Realme X7 Max is expected to come with specifications similar to the Realme GT Neo, which was recently launched in China. This means it could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone will be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup, including a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. We may get to see a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Apart from this, the Realme X7 Max could be equipped with dual stereo speakers, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W or 65W fast charging. It will likely run on Android 11 with Realme UI. The smartphone will feature two 5G SIM slots and is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.