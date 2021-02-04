scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Realme X7 5G series launched in India starting at Rs 19,999

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications: Realme X7 Pro 5G is available in two colour variants including Mystic Black and Fantasy. The sole 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 1:27:34 pm
realme x7, realme x7 pro, realme x7 launch, realme x7 price, realme x7 pro launch, realme x7 price in india, realme x7 specifications, realme x7 specs, realme x7 pro specifications, realme x7 pro specs, realme x7 pro features, realme x7 features, realme x7 pro features, realme x7 specsRealme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G (Image: Realme/Twitter)

Realme has launched its X7 5G series phones in India which will support 5G connectivity. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro start at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.  The X7 series was launched in China in November 2020. The new phones will go on sale via Flipkart and the company’s official website. The sale for Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro begin on February 12 and February 10 respectively.

Realme X7 5G specifications

Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate a punch-hole design to house a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for a 50W fast-charge.

Realme claims that it will get a 50 per cent charge in just 18 minutes and a full charge in 47 minutes. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with 64MP AI primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The company has focused on making the phone sleeker and lighter too. Realme X7 measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 176 grams. The phone is available in two colours — Nebula and Space Silver. It comes in two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Realme X7 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also houses a 32MP sensor. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Black and White portrait camera and a 2MP macro lens. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. As per Realme, the phone can be fully charged in 35 minutes.

The phone does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the box includes a Type-C to 3.5mm converter. Realme has focused the Pro version lighter too as it weighs 184 grams. It is available in two colour variants including Mystic Black and Fantasy. The sole 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Itel A47, Fossil Gen 5E, Samsung Galaxy M02, Lumiford wireless earphones, wireless earphones, samsung phone, fossil, smartwatch
Tech launches today: Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement