Realme X7 5G series launched in India starting at Rs 19,999

Realme has launched its X7 5G series phones in India which will support 5G connectivity. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro start at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The X7 series was launched in China in November 2020. The new phones will go on sale via Flipkart and the company’s official website. The sale for Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro begin on February 12 and February 10 respectively.

Realme X7 5G specifications

Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate a punch-hole design to house a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for a 50W fast-charge.

Realme claims that it will get a 50 per cent charge in just 18 minutes and a full charge in 47 minutes. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with 64MP AI primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The company has focused on making the phone sleeker and lighter too. Realme X7 measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 176 grams. The phone is available in two colours — Nebula and Space Silver. It comes in two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

Realme X7 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also houses a 32MP sensor. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Black and White portrait camera and a 2MP macro lens. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. As per Realme, the phone can be fully charged in 35 minutes.

The phone does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the box includes a Type-C to 3.5mm converter. Realme has focused the Pro version lighter too as it weighs 184 grams. It is available in two colour variants including Mystic Black and Fantasy. The sole 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999.